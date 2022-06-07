Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This is an increase from Premier Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27.

About Premier Investments

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

