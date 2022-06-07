Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires $20,010.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,027. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 41,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,190. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.