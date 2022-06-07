Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Sells $2,529,664.56 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $2,529,664.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,182,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 1,003,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,788. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.