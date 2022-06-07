ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

PFHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

