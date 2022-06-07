ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.86% from the stock’s current price.
ProFrac stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.45.
About ProFrac (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProFrac (PFHC)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.