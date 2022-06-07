ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.86% from the stock’s current price.

ProFrac stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Get ProFrac alerts:

About ProFrac (Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.