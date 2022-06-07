ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

