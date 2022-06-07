ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

ProFrac stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

