Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

