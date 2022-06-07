Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and its robust balance-sheet strength, it is well-poised to bank on the favorable trends in the industrial real estate industry. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is poised to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels. In May, Prologis proposed to acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at $61.68 per share. However, Duke Realty termed the offer “insufficient” but remained open to exploring opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Going forward, the rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets might fuel competition and curb pricing power. Also, the stabilization of e-commerce sales growth is a concern for rental rate growth. Shares of Prologis have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

