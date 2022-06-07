Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prosus from €73.40 ($78.92) to €69.40 ($74.62) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prosus from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €118.00 ($126.88) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

