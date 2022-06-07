Proterra (PTRA) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Proterra to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Proterra and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 1 0 2.00 Proterra Competitors 1071 2633 3036 165 2.33

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Proterra’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million -$250.01 million -1.18 Proterra Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 85.22

Proterra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra’s peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29% Proterra Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Summary

Proterra peers beat Proterra on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

