Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group also reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,049 shares of company stock worth $2,078,536. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

