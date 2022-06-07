Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,768.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $13,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,228.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 73,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
