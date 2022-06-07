Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,768.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $13,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,228.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 73,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

