Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €118.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.97 ($116.10).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM traded up €0.66 ($0.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €71.04 ($76.39). 278,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €70.31 and a 200-day moving average of €85.48. Puma has a one year low of €60.30 ($64.84) and a one year high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.