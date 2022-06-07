Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$946.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$9.54 and a one year high of C$16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

