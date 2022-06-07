Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

