Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $40,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.