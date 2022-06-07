Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of AEL opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

