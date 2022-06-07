Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

