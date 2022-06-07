Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Decreased by Analyst

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MET stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 183.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

