Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of UNM opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.