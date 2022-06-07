Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut by B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

