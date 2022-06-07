Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

QRVO stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

