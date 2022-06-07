Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

QUOT stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $408.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $16,414,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,175,457 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,645,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

