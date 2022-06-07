Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

