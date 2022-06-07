RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 199,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.