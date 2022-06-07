Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after buying an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,540,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

