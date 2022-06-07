RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $348.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.08 million. RadNet posted sales of $333.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RDNT stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

