Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Radware reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radware by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Radware by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

RDWR traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $24.63. 121,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,094. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.95, a P/E/G ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

