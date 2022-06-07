Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

