Ran Roland Kohen Acquires 5,000 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Chairman Ran Roland Kohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,402.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ran Roland Kohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Ran Roland Kohen purchased 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

SQL Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,929. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

