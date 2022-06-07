Ran Roland Kohen Acquires 5,000 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Chairman Ran Roland Kohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,402.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ran Roland Kohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Ran Roland Kohen purchased 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.
SQL Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,929. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)
SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
