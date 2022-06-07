Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $112,254.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,156 shares of company stock worth $168,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rand Capital (Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

