Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($28.45).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.57) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.20) to GBX 2,420 ($30.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.52) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

In other news, insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($25.18) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($830.79).

RAT opened at GBX 2,070 ($25.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,064.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,919.18. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Rathbones Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.