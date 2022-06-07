Raymond James Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Outperform”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Plexus by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plexus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Plexus by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.