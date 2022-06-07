RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Head-To-Head Survey

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Financial Northwest and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75

RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 22.77% 8.15% 0.91% RBB Bancorp 35.39% 12.98% 1.49%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.65 $12.25 million $1.39 12.06 RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.49 $56.91 million $2.97 7.23

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Northwest pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail branches in King County, five retail branches in Snohomish County, and two retail branches in Pierce County, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

