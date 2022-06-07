RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $2,411,081.20 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98.

RCMT stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 287,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,358. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

