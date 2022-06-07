RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Michael Saks Sells 10,000 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 287,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,358. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $272.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

