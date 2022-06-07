Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
5/31/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.
5/25/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.
5/24/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/18/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. "
Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
