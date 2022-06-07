Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

5/25/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

5/24/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

5/18/2022 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Get Frequency Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.