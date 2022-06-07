Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,400 ($105.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,400 ($105.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/31/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($87.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($82.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($100.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,425 ($67.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/20/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($100.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($87.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($73.93) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($82.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($96.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($100.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,300 ($116.54) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/2/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($73.93) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($66.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($62.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($96.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($90.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($106.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($68.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,100 ($114.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.46) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.50).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

