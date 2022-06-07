Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 39,690 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $241,712.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $206,576.70.

On Thursday, April 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45.

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 730,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,586 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.