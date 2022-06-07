Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

REMYY opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

