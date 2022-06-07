Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Otto de Bont Sells 59,200 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) insider Otto de Bont sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.48), for a total value of £400,784 ($502,235.59).

RWI opened at GBX 723 ($9.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £578.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40. Renewi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 855 ($10.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 680.54.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.53) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

