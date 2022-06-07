Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,739.49 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 994,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

