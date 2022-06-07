Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,739.49 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 994,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.