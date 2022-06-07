Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 6th (BURL, COST, CWCO, DASH, DRTS, DSGX, EADSY, ECPG, EGLE, ENFN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 6th:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

