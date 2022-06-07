Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 7th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADMP, ALNY, BCLI, BLIN, BLL, CASI, CLBS)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 7th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

