Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 7th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADMP, ALNY, BCLI, BLIN, BLL, CASI, CLBS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 7th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

