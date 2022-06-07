Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ReNew Energy Global plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

