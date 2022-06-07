Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JOANN (JOAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN):

6/6/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – JOANN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

6/3/2022 – JOANN was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

6/3/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – JOANN had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – JOANN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 17,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.64 million, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

