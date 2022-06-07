Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/6/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/30/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/24/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/17/2022 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$10.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 4/21/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 4/15/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 4/8/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of GBNH opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.