Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

5/17/2022 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$10.00.

Shares of GBNH opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

