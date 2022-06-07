Research Analysts Set Expectations for Safran SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safran in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Safran has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

