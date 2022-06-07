Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 7th (ACC, ACCO, ACET, ACH, ACTD, AFRM, AGRO, AHEXY, AMADY, AMOT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 7th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with OPAL Fuels LLC. “

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). Wedbush issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

